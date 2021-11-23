Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Tuesday conducted a meeting with 86 leaders representing the reserved seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Those attended the meeting included 84 representatives from Scheduled Caste and two were from Scheduled Tribe categories respectively. She further inquired about the work done by the booth-level committees in the assembly.

She also released a document briefing the works of previous BSP government. The report that tarnishes the image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its anti-farmer stand will be distributed across all state by party workers.

In the meeting, she also pointed out that both BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) have promoted many of BSP's schemes as their own.

Mayawati further noted that efforts are being done to integrate the upper castes into the party and that Satish Kumar Mishra, national general secretary of the party, has been entrusted with this job.

BSP is looking to repeat its victory in 2007 elections and as many seats as possible in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The BSP Supremo highlighted socially and economically weaker groups such as the poor, youth, women, labourers, and students as focal groups for work if the BSP government comes to power.