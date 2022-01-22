Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP leaders on Saturday flagged off "Prachar Rath" (election campaign vans) from the party office in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the double engine government of BJP has fulfilled all the promises it had made. "BJP is launching a new program through this van for its election campaign today in 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. What BJP had said, the double engine government has fulfilled all the promises it had made. The population of 25 crores of the state have seen that before 2017 the traders and common citizens used to migrate but after 2017 the criminals are migrating and the state is setting a new paradigm of progress to bring happiness in the lives of 25 crore people of the state which is clearly visible to all of us."

He further said that the double engine government in the state has worked for the development of the people. "With the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', the double engine government worked for the development of the villages, upliftment of the poor, happiness of the farmers, employment of the youth and safety of the women in the state," he added.

The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a meeting today with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states to review the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies by political parties ahead of Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra will hold virtual meetings with the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary, and Chief Electoral Officers of five poll-bound states to take stock of the situation as India is reporting a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Election commission had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows until January 15 first and later extended till January 22. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

ANI