Bareilly: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls to commence on February 10 in Uttar Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party has fielded Taufiq from Bithri assembly seat in Bareilly as announced today. Interestingly, Taufiq has several cases registered against him in Bareilly's Fatehganj East police station as well as in Rajasthan. He is also a history-sheeter from Fatehganj East police station.

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Taufiq termed the cases against him as political and fake. He also accused the authorities of making the history-sheeter in personal rivalry. "All the cases are because of political targeting. I had once gotten into a trivial fight with an inspector. And that is why they have prepared this history-sheeter against me," Taufiq told ETV Bharat. He also claimed of having a clean chit in what is being said about registering a case in Rajasthan.

After being made the candidate of AIMIM, Taufiq said that he will work for the development in the Bithri assembly constituency to bring it to the level of Hyderabad. He originally belongs to the Nagria Kala village of Fatehganj East and is currently residing in the Pashupati Vihar Colony of Baradari police station area. Nine cases were registered against him from 2008 to 2019, most of which are registered in Fatehganj East police station, while 2 cases have also been registered in Rajasthan.

He had earlier joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and also worked actively while in the party. Just a few days back, he joined the AIMIM after leaving the Samajwadi Party, seemingly in the purview of the upcoming assembly polls. A few days ago, he left the Bahujan Samajwadi Party and joined AIMIM, after which the party has immediately nominated him as a candidate and put him in the fray.

While talking on the electoral issues, Taufiq said that his party and he will fight the elections in Bareilly on issues like education, healthcare and other developments. "I come from a rural background and I know the problems that our rural population faces. If I win these elections, I will try to resolve all of their issues and will also prefer living more among the masses rather than like other politicians," he affirmed.

