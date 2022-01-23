Lucknow: Three leaders from Congress have left the party even after getting tickets in the first list of candidates released by Congress. The first of these leaders was Yusuf Ali - who returned back to the party after realizing that he made a mistake, followed by Haider Ali and the most recent one is Supriya Aron from Bareilly. The move by these three has managed to surprise the Congress high command while adding to the party's difficulties posed ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

In a rather amusing turn of events, Yusuf Ali, who joined SP after leaving Congress, was not given a ticket by his newly joined party though he was listed as the selected candidate from the Chamraua constituency in Rampur by the Congress. After getting disappointed by his decision to join the SP, Yusuf went back to Congress again by admitting that he regretted his act. He issued a video wherein he apologized and pleaded for his return to the Congress party. Congress too had mercy on the leader and retained his ticket.

Meanwhile, another Congress candidate Haider Ali left the party and joined the Apna Dal (S) even after getting a ticket from Congress. Following him, Supriya Aron who was fielded by the grand old party from the Bareilly constituency also left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday. It is being speculated that these two candidates had an assumption that even after getting a ticket from the Congress party, they would not be able to win, while their chance of getting elected while in the Samajwadi Party is comparatively higher.

Congress party's state spokesperson Vikas Srivastava said that the party is fighting the elections in the best way under the leadership of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. "This time, Congress will perform better in Uttar Pradesh and form the government. The leaders who have left the party even after getting the ticket have proved that they have nothing to do with the public welfare. All they want is victory, this is nothing but business for them. The masses won't elect leaders like these anyway," he said.

