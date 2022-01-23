Lucknow: With the UP Assembly Polls 2022 just a few weeks away, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday released a list of 30-star campaigners. The Election Commission approved the list which was submitted on Sunday. The BSP's star campaigners who would lead the campaign, include the party's National President and former Chief Minister Mayawati, her brother Anand Kumar, as well as BSP's National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

Apart from these, the star campaigners of BSP include Munkad Ali, Samsuddin Raine, Satpal Peepla, Gore Lal Yadav, Rajkumar Gautam, Suraj Singh Jatav, Ashirwad Arya, Nakul Dubey, Pradeep Jatav, Pratap Singh Baghel, Dinesh Kumar, Kamal Singh Raj, and Kartar Singh Nagar, among others.

The letter through which the names of these star campaigners were submitted mentioned that the listed people will act as the star campaigners for the first phase. The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 10 while the results will be declared on March 10.

Also read: SP lists Mulayam Singh, Jaya Bachchan among star campaigners for UP elections