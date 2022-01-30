Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released the list of 19 more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. After the approval of the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, UP in-charge Sanjay Singh made an announcement to this effect late Sunday evening. The party has so far announced 302 candidates in UP for the assembly elections, as told by Sanjay Singh.

Giving equal preference to all the sections in the electoral fray, the AAP has fielded 9 candidates from the general category, 3 from the OBC, and 7 from the SC. Profession-wise, 1 of the 19 candidates is a doctor, 5 are graduates, 3 are LLB, 1 is a postgraduate and 9 candidates are 12th pass. In the fresh list, Tanveer Afsar has been nominated from the Nanpara seat of Bahraich, while Vikas Trivedi has been given a ticket from the Bindki seat of Fatehpur.

Some other prominent candidates named in the list are Brijbhan Prajapati from Fatehpur City, Rajesh Kumar Bajpai from Hamirpur, Pramod Kumar from Rath seat of Hamirpur, Rudra Pratap Shahi from Gopamau seat of Hardoi. SK Verma will contest from Sandi in Hardoi, Ram Dixit from Madhogarh in Jalaun, Vijay Kumar Pathak from Jaffrabad in Jaunpur, Mohan Lal from Mauranipur in Jhansi, Smt. Geeta Devi from Thirwan in Kannauj, among others.

The party also changed the candidates from 4 Vidhan Sabha seats of UP. Among them, Arun Kumar Shukla has been given a ticket from Banda's Tindwari. The party had previously announced Awadhesh Kumar Singh as the nominated candidate from here. Similarly, Manoj Yadav will now contest from Sikandrao of Hathras in the list released on Sunday, while Suresh Baghel was fielded for the candidature here before. Fauji Kishan Lal Gond will contest from the Madhuban seat of Mau, whereas earlier Aam Aadmi Party had fielded Kamlesh Dwivedi from here. Similarly, Adarsh ​​Kumar Srivastava from Biswan of Sitapur has been fielded by the top leadership to contest the elections.

Also read: Kejriwal launches 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' campaign ahead of assembly polls in 5 states