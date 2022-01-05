Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, National President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that this year's election will decide the fate of the Constitution and Democracy in the country. He took a powerful dig at the opposition party, pointing out several of its fallbacks in an official statement released by the UP Samajwadi Party.

He further said that the BJP is perpetually involved in politics of conspiracies and is bent on destroying the fairness of elections. "BJP and RSS workers from even Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have come to Uttar Pradesh in large numbers to influence the elections. Not just the elections, the BJP has been an equal attacker on the values ​​of the Constitution and Democracy which form the very roots of the foundation of our nation. This has been and shall always remain BJP's basic agenda," he said.

Yadav also took a dig at the RSS saying that the organization was neither involved in the freedom struggle nor does its commitment to the Constitution, Socialism, or Secularism have any prominent value. "RSS is the only organisation on which the BJP bases most of its strength and the organization's conduct against democracy is well known, while the socialists have been fighting for democracy and equal rights for all. The BJP has done nothing but harassed them by snatching the rights of the Dalits and other backward classes of society. The difference between the intentions of the BJP and Samajwadi Party is very well known by all," he said

He further said that corruption, loot, and conspiracy are the main parts of BJP's strategy and tactics. "The party has been blowing the public's hard-earned money on its false advertisements. The socialist government had spent money on development works. Apart from the development of the Expressway and Metro, the Samajwadi Party also distributed laptops to meritorious students, pensions to poor women, and Kanya Vidyadhan to girl students. The BJP could not bring a single plan to execution in its entire tenure. Neither laptops nor housing was given to the poor. This is the difference between the works of BJP and SP," he ensured.

He also said that the BJP is only adept at changing names and colours. He said that the emergency dial 100 which was introduced by the Samajwadi government for public service, was changed to 112 by the BJP government and tagged as their own initiative. They have been doing this with almost every other thing they tag as their own contribution, he said.

"The BJP has betrayed everyone right from the farmers, youth to the traders of the country. The job that they excel at is spreading hatred and dividing society. The Samajwadi government, on the other hand, maintained harmony during its tenure," he added.

Yadav was scheduled to hold some more political rallies in the coming days, which were however cancelled in the purview of the rising surge in Omicron cases. The 3-day program was proposed from January 7 to January 9, wherein the 11th phase of Vijay Rath Yatra was to be taken out in Ayodhya, Basti, Gonda.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi's visit to Lucknow, BJP National President JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal, CM Yogi's visit to Noida have also been cancelled in view of the rising corona and bad weather.

Also read: PM's security lapse unforgivable, Punjab government should apologise: UP CM Adityanath