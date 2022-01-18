Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The party's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh shared the info over Twitter.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and the central leadership approved the names of 20 candidates. As in the first list, this time also SC / ST candidates have been given chance on the general category seats. Party has placed well-qualified candidates who have done LLB, MBA and Post Graduate on these seats. Sanjay Singh appealed to the declared candidates to start their village to village campaign and made people aware of AAP's policies and issues.

State President of Aam Aadmi Party Sabhajit Singh said that declared candidates have been briefed about Kejriwal guarantees like giving jobs to youth and unemployment allowance, allowance to women, free electricity and many others so that they can go in public with these promises and aware them about the benefits bringing Aam Aadmi Party government.

Here is the complete list of 20 candidates

Sumit Jatav (Sumit Singh) from Etmadpur seat of Agra, Banwari Lal Sharma from Kheragarh in Agra, Sunita Sharma from Barauli in Aligarh, Sushil Kumar Baghel from Aligarh's Charra, Manoj Sharma from Aligarh's Kol, Harendra Singh from Bulandshahr in Anupshahr, Bulandshahr. K Jagbir Singh Pradhan from Secunderabad, Lalit Yadav from Ghaziabad, Veer Pal Singh from Hapur, Jeevan Lal Jatav from Baldev of Mathura, Anant Kaushik from Govardhan, Mathura, Krishna Sharma from Mathura, Anmol in Hastinapur, Meerut, Rahul from Kithor in Meerut, Sanjay Gupta from Sardhana in Meerut, Kuldeep or Kalyan Gautam from Siwalkhas in Meerut, Yawar Roshan from Charthawal seat in Muzaffarnagar, Firdous Khan from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, Abha Sharma from Muzaffarnagar seat and Amit Sharma from Kairana in Shamli.

