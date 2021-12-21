Amethi: Come December 25, Union Ministers and BJP leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, BJP MP representative Vijay Gupta, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several others will make a beeline to Amethi for addressing a public meeting as well as laying the foundation stones for roads, highways and other infrastructure projects running into worth several crores of rupees.

With the UP Assembly elections set to draw closer; the race has begun to address as many rallies; besides inauguration or foundation laying of new bridges, roads and highways. The BJP leaders' visit to Amethi on December 25 coincides with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Preparations are in full swing for the event and BJP workers are making all efforts in that direction. The venue of the event will be Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gauriganj.

"The land acquisition process for the 46 kilometre long road linking the Rae Bareli with Jagdishpur has begun. The estimated cost for acquiring the land for the construction of two-lane national highway (NH) will be around Rs 720 crore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will give the green signal for the conversion of the road into two-lane national highway," said Vijay Gupta. "After the construction of this new highway, it will facilitate connectivity to Ayodhya via Rae Bareli also.

Besides, the construction work will also start for Jaamo Bhaadar Road (45 kilometre long) as well as Jagdishpur Bazaar Sukul Road, said Gupta.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has been working for the overall development of her constituency. She is making all possible efforts for the progress of Amethi people, added Gupta.