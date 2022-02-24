Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh during an election campaign trail, on Wednesday, sought votes for Vinay Gaur, a BJP alliance candidate from Ramkola assembly seat in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, said that Yogi Adityanath government was totally different from previous governments run by other political parties. "The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress party ruled the state for several years. But, the regime of UP CM Yogi Adityanath was unmatched compared to other regimes in the state. Yogi cabinet didn't face any corruption charges and gave the taint-free government in UP. "

The NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also gave clean and taint-free governance, similarly, more than seven years of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no one can level corruption charges on PM Modi led NDA government; by people from India or abroad, said Rajnath Singh.

What BJP had promised in its 2017 election manifesto, all were fulfilled. Hence, give vote to BJP so as to double the development work in the state. Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of Wealth) sits on Lotus not bicycle, said Union Defense Minister.

BJP with Lotus Symbol has provided Pucca houses to the needy, free rations, Aayushman cards. Now, vote for BJP for the second time so as to avail the cash benefit scheme of rupees one lakh for solemnizing daughter's marriage as well as free travel benefits for elderly woman above 60 years of age, said Rajnath.