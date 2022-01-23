Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election inches closer, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 30-star campaigners on Sunday for the first phase of the crucial polls.

SP’s star campaigners include SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, National Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda, Principal General Secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan, former MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, state president Naresh Uttam Patel, opposition leader Ramgovind Chaudhary, national general secretary Ramji Lal Suman, national secretary Ramesh Prajapati and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

All the heavyweights will campaign hard for the first phase of elections. The star campaigners will carry forward the party's message through a door-to-door campaign in various constituencies and also address virtual rallies as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Similarly, other senior SP leaders of SP like Harendra Malik, Rajpal Kashyap, Javed Ali Khan, Rajiv Rai, Ram Asare Vishwakarma, Jagpal Das Gurjar, Shyam Lal Pal, Sudhir Panwar, Tejendra Singh Birk, Mithai Lal Bharti, Mohammad Fahad, Pradeep Tiwari, Siddharth Singh, Rahul Bharti, Kiran Pal Kashyap, Sudhakar Kashyap, Bacchi Saini, Harishchandra Prajapati, and Vinaypal will do their bit to boost the chances of SP in upcoming elections.