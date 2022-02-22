Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Preparations are afoot at Amethi, once the Congress bastion, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally on February 24. The Prime Minister will campaign for the BJP candidate as well as address the rally at Samrat Maidan in Ramganj Kauhar area of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The rally ground is six kms away from the district headquarters Gauriganj. The district administration has reviewed the security arrangements there, said sources.

This will be the first rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi since the starting of Assembly elections in UP. People from Amethi as well as the Sultanpur assembly constituencies are expected to take part in the rally. Preparations for the rally at the party organisational level are going on in full swing. BJP national general secretary BL Santosh has arrived in the area to make the rally successful. District spokesperson of the party Chandramauli Singh said, "Preparations for the rally are underway. The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue at around 11 am on February 24 to address the rally."