Lucknow: Of the 58 assembly seats that will go to the polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, nine seats are reserved for scheduled caste. The notification for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 will be issued on Friday; as well as the filing of nomination papers will also commence.

Shamli, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are the 11 districts where the polls will be held for 58 assembly constituencies during the first phase of the UP elections. The polling will be conducted in these districts on February 10 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

It has been learnt from the Chief Electoral Officer's office that notification for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be issued on Friday, as well as the filing of nomination papers will also begin. For the first phase of UP elections, the last date for filing of nomination papers will be January 21, scrutiny of papers will be done on January 24 and the withdrawal of nominations will be on January 27.

In the first phase of UP assembly polls, candidates from different political parties in Western Uttar Pradesh will vie for prominent seats such as Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Sardhana, Meerut and Noida. The election in Uttar Pradesh will be held for 403 seats expanding to seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27 and March 3 and March 7 as well.