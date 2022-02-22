Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a marathon meeting of four hours with BJP leaders for chalking out a strategy for the fourth phase of UP elections scheduled to take place on February 23. Besides, the party has activated its 'war rooms to the full' for the fifth, sixth, and seventh leg of the Assembly elections.

Shah arrived in Varanasi on Monday evening and had a meeting with BJP leaders at a hotel. The party's election strategy and its preparedness over eight Assembly seats, which will go to the polls on February 23, were discussed at the meeting. The meeting took place at a Star Hotel in Nadesar locality of Varanasi city for four hours in which UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJP leaders Sunil Ojha, Saroj Pandey, BJP president of Kashi area Ramesh Chandra Shrivastava, BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma and others were present at the meeting.

Read: Exclusive: 'BJP's victory chariot has set off', says UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Besides, focusing on these eight Varanasi Assembly seats, BJP has pulled up socks for those Assembly seats, which will go to polls in fifth, sixth and seventh phases of UP elections, sources said. BJP has also deputed veterans to take care of those seats where party's hold is not that much strong, added the source.

BJP has been making an all out effort for three Assembly seats in Varanasi region, which includes Varanasi city (South), Sevapuri and Pindara. Besides, preparations are in full swing for Kashi roadshow, expected to be undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28.