Lucknow: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur who is also co-in charge of UP assembly elections in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said, people gave their blessings so that Lotus bloomed in 2014, 2017, and 2019; twice at the Centre and once in UP and the same is going to happen again in the state. "I am thankful to people of UP for showering their blessings on BJP," said Thakur. People's affection for BJP shows that the party cross the 300 mark, said Anurag.

Exclusive: BJP is set to cross the 300 mark in Uttar Pradesh: Anurag Thakur

Speaking about the development work done by the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, Anurag Thakur, said, "UP was made free from mafias and goondas. The 43 lakh Pucca houses were constructed and handed over to people in the five years rule of the Yogi Adityanath government. Nearly 1.46 crore gas connections were provided to our sisters. Nearly 28 crores were given Covid jabs free of cost during the Pandemic. Crores of people covered under the health insurance scheme." "Besides, at least 15 crore people were allotted rations twice during the Covid. Besides, the Yogi Adityanath government constructed Metros, expressways, including Purvanchal. International airports were made operational in five districts of UP. Yogi Ji established medical colleges in 60 districts of UP. Around 21,000 km roads have been constructed in the state."

These are just the beginning. "It will keep on progressing and moving forward. UP was brought to number two position from number 9 in the five years and the state will be taken to the number one slot."

Elaborating on the double-engine government and how it helps in achieving progress, the Union minister, said, "Bundelkhand is a water-starved region in UP and once Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a water train to this region. But, Akhilesh Yadav then Chief Minister of the state refused to accept special relief trains carrying the water for Bundelkhand people. That's why this Ken Betwa link project of more than Rs 44000 crore would be shared between Centre and UP to get rid of water scarcity in this region of the state. We sent wire and cables to spread the network of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party rule, but it didn't work."

"But in the double-engine government, projects are working without any hassle. The Centre provides 60% and UP gives its 40%. Hence, projects are completed without any issues," said Anurag Thakur.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party for 'hobnobbing' with terror groups, Anurag Yadav, said, "The Samajwadis are with terrorists. In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav had promised that cases registered against youths under terror laws would be taken back; action would be initiated against police. Akhilesh Yadav gave an invite to Ahmedabad serial blast accused's father for Biryani party." "Whereas, BJP always had zero tolerance for terrorism; because terrorists' only religion is to create terror in the society. The conviction in the Ahmedabad serial blast case proved the BJP government's resolve to get rid of such elements.

PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, personally visited the blast site and hospitals; the SIT was formed and out of 49 terrorists 38 of them were rewarded death sentences and 11 were given life imprisonment," said senior BJP leader, adding, "The Samajwadis have links with terror groups. But, terrorists don't owe allegiance to any religion. Their only religion is to kill innocent people. They work against the country," said Aurang Thakur, adding, "The way Akhilesh gave an invite to terrorist's father for Biryani feast speaks volumes and raises many eyebrows. Azamgarh has become a safe haven for terrorists."