Lucknow: Days before the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, state deputy chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence that the saffron party will win more seats than what it won in 2017 elections. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Maurya said the BJP's "double engine" government had worked for "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabki suraksha and provided the benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojna during the pandemic."

State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Pointing guns at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said that he had a dream of winning all seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and forming a government at the centre but the voters shattered it into pieces. "Akhilesh Yadav claimed about winning more than 300 seats in 2017 Assembly elections but the public narrowed it down to 47. Even in 2019, opposition parties came together with the sole motto of restricting Narendra Modi but even after the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP won 51 per cent votes," he said.

Reacting to the ongoing Hijab controversy, Maurya said that it was "political propaganda of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang" to disturb the social harmony of the country. "The schools have a uniform code of dress and everyone should abide by it. At least during school days, uniforms should be worn as people are free to wear anything at home and market," he said

The deputy CM said that the BJp's priority was to develop all the holy cities in the state including Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal and Vrindavan. "If Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, Baba Vishwanath dham in Varanasi, Mata Vindhyawasani Dham, Prayagraj Dham and Chitrakoot Dham are being developed then why should Lord Krishna's birthplace be neglected," he said.

The opposition parties, he said, have a "flawed vision and should consult a good optician" while BJP will continue to develop and generate revenue through religious tourist and increase employment through developmental projects".

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are being conducted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 10.

