Lucknow: The businessman from Kanpur has set up a factory in Surat in Gujarat, for the production of these colorful special sarees. At least 10,000 pieces of sarees have also been stockpiled for the purpose and they will be made available for sale in Uttar Pradesh within 2 to 3 days.

The businessman from Kanpur Rajiv Omar has established the factory for manufacturing such designer sarees in Surat, Gujarat. Hence, BJP women workers will move around draping these sarees for campaigning. With the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s ban on holding roadshows, rallies, and padayatra due surge in Covid cases during the third wave, this kind of publicity during the election season has become a new fad.

Besides, these unique sarees with pictures of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath printed on it are expected to hit the UP markets within two or three days, another campaign material that too in a saree form will also come up for sale. These sarees will have color prints of saffron and green, the trademark of the Saffron party, said a source.

Rajesh Omar, the businessman from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said, "In view of the upcoming UP assembly elections, we have manufactured sarees with photographs of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath printed on it. At least 10,000 pieces of sarees will hit the shelves of UP stores.

It also carries the pictures of Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya, borders on these sarees carry the slogans, Jo Ram Layen Hein Hum Unko Layengey (Those who brought Lord Ram, we will bring them)," said Rajesh Omar.