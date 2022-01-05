Varanasi: The Congress National Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is angry after the stampede in Bareilly, according to the sources. Consequently, the top leadership of Congress has postponed the Congress marathon scheduled in Varanasi on January 9.

The sources say that Priyanka Gandhi has spoken about canceling all the upcoming marathon events and has reprimanded the negligence of the organizers in the marathon.

Currently, Priyanka Gandhi is in home isolation as someone who was close to her tested Covid positive.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a marathon is being organized by Congress to attract women and girls. Thus a marathon organized by Congress nearly turned into a stampede in Bareilly when the participants ran over each other in a bid to reach the finish line.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Even Covid-19 regulations were not followed. The District Officer of Bareilly, Manvendra Singh, immediately ordered the City Magistrate of Bareilly, Rajiv Pandey, to investigate the matter. Consequently, District Magistrate Manvendra Singh had ordered to register a case against the organizers of the Congress Party's marathon under the violation of the Epidemic Act and Section 144.

On the orders of Bareilly District Officer Manvendra Singh, a case was registered against Congress party's district president Ashfaq Saqlaini and others under sections 188, 269, 279, 3 of IPC.

Watch: Stampede like scenes during Congress marathon in UP's Bareilly