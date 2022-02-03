Meerut: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while attacking SP and BSP at Hastinapur, said that if his alliance-Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha-comes to power in Uttar Pradesh then the state will see two chief ministers (CMs) for two and a half years term each.

Speaking further, Owaisi said, "These two parties--SP and BSP--always want to keep minority community as a prisoner. I was always branded as the B-team of BJP. But, no power in the world can make deal with Owaisi."

"Suppose our alliance comes to power in Uttar Pradesh then the state will witness two chief ministers in an interval of two and a half years. Babu Singh Kuhwaha will be the chief minister for two and a half years and then for the other two and a half years, a person from the Dalit community will hold the post of the chief minister. Besides, Uttar Pradesh will have three deputy chief ministers during the five years term," he said.

Blaming the SP and BSP for keeping the minority community as 'prisoners', Owaisi said, "I appeal to the minority community to break the shackles of subjugation. I am here to make you (minority community) leader."

"I will install three deputy chief ministers if his alliance comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. Two Deputy CMs will come from the Dalit community and one will belong to the Muslim community. We are fighting for our rights. Hence, there is no question of rolling out the carpet for others. The double-engine has failed to provide even rail links up to Hastinapur. The double-engine government before coming to Hastinapur, stopped at Meerut."

Commenting on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on creating 'winter chill' in May and June, Owaisi said, "I would advise him (Yogi Adityanath) to become weather scientist."

Meanwhile, with the announcement of nine more names, the total number of AIMIM candidates has gone up to 64. Priti Mishra will contest UP assembly polls from Sikohabad seat, Irfan Ahmad Malik (Dumariaganj), Mohammad Malik (Sandila), Mohammad Usman (Lakhimpur), Md Islam (Gorakhpur rural seat), Md Ali (Prayagraj North seat), Sayyad Muntazar (Pratapur), Abdullah (Gopalpur) and Sita Ram Saroj will contest from Soraon seat.