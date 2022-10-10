Varanasi (UP): Arrested PFI member Abdullah Saud Ansari was engaged in recruiting youths for the organization, police said. According to police sources, Ansari was also preparing to contest the organizational election of PFI.

They further revealed that Ansari, who was arrested on September 30, was spreading the network of PFI through his online business. He was also tasked with strengthening the organization by recruiting youths. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ansari has several contacts in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Ghazipur. We will conduct investigations in these districts also," police sources said.

Investigators said that currently Ansari is being interrogated by local police but he will most likely be questioned by the STF also. They also said that a laptop and a mobile phone have been recovered from him and are currently being put through forensic examination. Ansari, who has a BCA degree from the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth is well-versed in computers.