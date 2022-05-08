Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A Bangladeshi national, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS last month, has informed the investigators during interrogation that he was a member of several groups on Telegram where he received training in Jihad. The accused Talha Talukdar bin Farukh was arrested from Darul-Uloom Deoband on April 28 in Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh ATS official on condition of anonymity said that during interrogation Talha told them that one of his Bangladeshi colleagues Wavi Abdullah had sent him links to five Telegram groups in which jihadi literature and videos were sent. "Talha also said that he joined all five groups', he adds.

According to the ATS sources, during interrogation, Talha revealed that Abdullah had lived in Deoband for a few months in 2021 adding that during that time Abdullah taught him how to use a safe browser and VPN. The sources also said that four registers have been recovered from Talha, which are written in the Bengali language. They further revealed that Hindi and English translation of these registers is being done. "After the translation, the real intentions of Talha will be revealed. ATS is also extracting the data of Talha's mobile phone," the sources added.

Talha was living as an Indian citizen since 2015 using forged documents and studying Arabic while living in Deoband, ATS sources said. They further revealed Talha is a resident of Barguali under Dawood Kandi police station area of ​​Kummila district in Bangladesh. According to ATS, Talha had links with Bangladesh-based terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). "He was in direct contact with four active members of JMB arrested in Bhopal," the sources added.

