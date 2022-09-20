Ayodhya: Authorities in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh are working on an ambitious project to build a dam on the River Saryu and a road on it. The dam is being built from the Guptar Ghat to New Ghat (Sant Tulsidas Ghat) on the banks of River Saryu, on which a six-metre-wide road is being laid. The estimated cost of the project being executed by the Ayodhya Development Authority is Rs 39 crore.

DM Nitish Kumar said that in view of the historical importance of Ayodhya, rapid development works are being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government. Through the special road being laid on the River Saryu, devotees will be able to reach the Guptar Ghat with ease, the birthplace of Lord Rama, he said.

In order to attract Ram devotees, pictures of incidents related to the life of Lord Rama are also being installed on the stairs built on the ghat along the route. The work of the Guptar Ghat was started in January 2022 and will be completed by the end of this month. According to the Ayodhya Development Authority, up to 70% of the construction work has been completed.

A 24-metre wide approach road at a cost of Rs 12.76 crore is also being built to reach the tourist destination. Roadside parking and boundary wall construction work at the site was going on. A total of 31 shops are also coming up at the site at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The scheme is also said to provide employment opportunities to the local people besides bringing the area on the tourism map.