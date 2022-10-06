Ambedkar Nagar (UP): A day after a rape victim ended her life by suicide due to alleged inaction by police in the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate has set up an administrative team under the leadership of the CDO to investigate the matter.

Earlier, the District Magistrate Samuel Paul N Samuel Paul N met with the victim's family members and assured them of strict action against the accused. He also promised to provide them with financial assistance.

"There has been negligence in dealing with the matter. A team has been formed under the leadership of CDO for the investigation. Action will be taken against the culprits as per law," the District Magistrate said.

SP Ajit Kumar Singha said that the concerned SHO of Malipur Chandrabhan Yadav has been 'closed' and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him. Earlier, the victim's father alleged that she took the extreme step after her repeated request to police to take action fell to deaf ears.