Lucknow: Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Brahmdev Ram Tiwari during a special conversation with ETV Bharat told that conducting fair and transparent elections with the Covid-19 protocol will be the priority of the commission. "We will also keep an eye on the online election campaign, while the nomination process will be kept online," he said.

Assembly elections 2022 has been announced in Uttar Pradesh and the elections commission also gearing up for it. Brahmadev Ram Tiwari said that separate arrangements have been made for the differently-abled and elderly voters, the polling officer will go to their house with the postal ballot and get his/her vote done. Every assembly constituency will have a special polling booth for women voters.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer of UP assures free and fair elections

The Election Commission had announced the dates for the 2022 UP assembly elections on Saturday. Elections will be held in UP in 7 phases. The first phase of polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on 27 February, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10 and the term of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh is till 15 May.