Lucknow: Courting another controversy, Abbas Ansari, the son of five-time MLA from the Mau Sadar assembly seat Mukhtar Ansari, has been accused of not putting in correct information in his election affidavit. Ansari has received a candidature from Omprakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Ansari's nomination stated that his firearm license, issued in Delhi, was cancelled in Lucknow, with the firearm as well as ammunition seized by the UP police.

This detail is what's spelled trouble for the contestant. It has been learnt that the sequence of events kicked off with Ansari, a national-level shooter, buying seven licensed firearms. This was followed by the UP STF lodging an FIR at a Lucknow Police Station in a particular investigation, subsequently seizing the weapons from him. After this, Ansari is said to have purchased the eighth weapon, leading to Delhi Police cancelling his license. The wrongful nomination is likely to increase trouble for Abbas Ansari.

