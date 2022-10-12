Lucknow: An Additional Sessions court in Lucknow has dismissed a woman's petition seeking maintenance from her husband stating that in case a woman is involved in an extra-marital relationship then she is not entitled for maintenance from her husband. The verdict was delivered by judge Viveka Nand Sharan Tripathi on Wednesday.

The appeal filed by the husband stated that their marriage took place on February 8, 2011 and after a few days of marriage his wife wanted to live separately. The petition also claimed that his wife has a relationship with a man in Vikas Nagar.

Apart from lodging a complaint at the in PGI police station regarding this matter, the plaintiff has lodged a case of dissolution of marriage in the family court in which his wife and the other person with whom she is in a relationship have been made parties.

The court stated in its order that a case of dowry harassment was also lodged by the woman against her husband and his family members but they were all discharged on the basis of her extra-marital relationship. The person with whom the plaintiff's wife was having a relationship has also admitted it in his reply filed in the family court.