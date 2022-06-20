Lucknow: A 70-year-old man from Lucknow has been duped by a whopping Rs 1.80 crore by a woman in his process of searching for a bride after his wife passed away three years ago. According to police, the renowned cardiologist who works in a major hospital in Moradabad district gave an advertisement in a leading newspaper for marriage in January 2022.

Police sources said that among the proposals he received, the doctor liked a 40-year-old woman Krishna Sharma. Soon, the doctor started to speak to the woman through What's App chats and messages. The doctor, who did not wish to be named, said that Krishna told him that she was divorced, living in Miami, Florida, and was working as a marine engineer on a cargo ship in the USA.

Krishna also told the doctor that after one and half months she would reach Mumbai Port from where she would go to Lucknow. According to police, after a few days, Krishna told the doctor that she has worked as a marine engineer for about seven years and wanted to start a business. Krishna told him she had bought gold worth $7 lakh from South Africa and was sending it to him through a courier service company.

Soon the courier service company contacted the doctor through messages and emails and asked him to pay Rs.1.80 crore for several reasons such as customs duty. Police said that after the doctor paid the amount, Krishna switched off her phone. Realizing that he has been duped, the doctor lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Lucknow. Police said that an FIR has been lodged and an investigation has started.