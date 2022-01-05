Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing to invoke the Gangster Act against Samajwadi Party workers who were arrested for allegedly vandalising a car and "trying to disrupt the electoral process" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur in December last year, according to a senior police official.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Kanpur Police Commissioner, Asim Arun said, "Seven people have been arrested so far. Very strict action is being taken as this was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation of the city. Nobody will be given any chance to disrupt the electoral process or the normal law and order situation in the state. They have been arrested and we are taking action under the Gangster Act. If there is a need in the future, National Security Act will also be slapped against them."

"There was a big rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28, 2021. Nearly eight people tried to disrupt the programme. They shot a video in which they showed themselves vandalising a vehicle belonging to the BJP. The police took action in the matter," the Commissioner added.

Earlier, Police had said the persons tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party suspended the five members for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"On the orders of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party has expelled the five named from its membership for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur incident on December 28," reads a statement by the SP.

Prime Minister Modi was on a visit to Kanpur to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participate in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in December 2021.

