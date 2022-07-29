Lucknow: The 3-day training program of the BJP is beginning on Friday at Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand. Besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, a dozen senior leaders including both the deputy CMs of the UP cabinet- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak will participate in the meeting.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who has resigned from the post of UP BJP President, will also attend it. However, the state ministers of the BJP have not been invited to the meeting. The programme is being seen as part of BJP's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and consolidate its vote base in Bundelkhand which has emerged as a party stronghold in recent months. The BJP received a boost here by winning most of the seats.