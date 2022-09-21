Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) : Twenty coaches of a goods train were derailed on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction to Gaya junction (DDU-Gaya) rail route on Wednesday. The incident took place around 6.30 am near the Kumau station in Bihar's Rohatas at the DDU-Gaya rail route.

"20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6.30 am near the Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route," Indian Railway DRM DDU informed.

The operations on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi have been stalled. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on September 12, a passenger train sourcing from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul derailed between the Jeypore-Chatriput stations in Odisha.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)