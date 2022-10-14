Prayagraj (UP): Two people were injured when explosives meant to target wild boars went off here on Friday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sailesh Kumar Pandey said the locals often plant small metal boxes with mild explosives in the wild to hunt wild boars and sometimes they get injured by it.

The incident occurred at a hillock under the Meja Police station area, he said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital and police are investigating the matter. PTI