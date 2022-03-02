New Delhi: A youth from Punjab's Barnala has died in Ukraine today amid Russia's attack on the country. Chandan Jindal, an MBBS student in the state of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, died of illness in the war-torn country.

The student's father Shishna Kumar and uncle Krishna Kumar had gone to Ukraine on February 7 to take care of Chandan, who, as per initial inputs gathered by ETV Bharat, was suffering from some major brain disease for which he was operated upon as well. Chandan was a 4th-year MBBS student at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University.

While Krishna returned to India on Tuesday, the student's father stayed back in Ukraine to take care of his ailing son. Today, the family received a call from the father that his son had passed away. Krishna, the uncle of the deceased, said he had returned to India through the Romanian border with great difficulty. Chandan is the second Indian student to die in Ukraine after Naveen, a Karnataka youth, who too was pursuing MBBS in Ukraine, was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

