Patna (Bihar): Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, who was undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, has been taken to New Delhi by air ambulance for better treatment, on Friday. Governor Fagu Chauhan has been sick for the past week and was suffering from a high fever for the past two days.

Late on Thursday night, he was admitted to the IGIMS where a team of doctors has been monitoring his vital parameters. "A team of doctors has been deputed to monitor Governor Fagu Chauhan's condition. The Governor has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital. He has been suffering from a urinary tract infection. Now, his condition showing improvement," said Dr Manish Mandal, superintendent, IGIMS.