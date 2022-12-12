New Delhi : Cautioning MPs against making unsubstantiated remarks in the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that that such statements are can tantamount to breach of privilege of the House.

His remarks came following AAP MP Sanjay Singh's allegation during the Zero Hour that the government was misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders. He further alleged that in the past eight years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted 3,000 raids on the opposition leaders but only 23 persons could be convicted drawing strong objections from some members of the treasury benches.

"We cannot allow any member to give out facts that are not substantiated and that constitute a very serious breach of privilege. I am very particular about it..." said Dhankhar adding that a legally admissible documentation must be the premise of making an allegation in the House.

The Chairman also said that said legally admissible documentation must be the premise of making an allegation in the House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said members use information provided in replies to parliament questions, media reports, and also statements made by the Prime Minister outside the House.

Asked by the Chairman to speak on the issue Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the claim of 3,000 raids have been made on political people is completely baseless.

He also said that there is a special directive from the court that action should be taken against MPs and MLAs who are found to be culpable in economic or other offences.