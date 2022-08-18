Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court saw a ‘sour-and-sour’ relationship between Justice Abhijit Ganguly and lawyer Arunabha Ghosh once again on Thursday. Justice Abhijit Ganguly gave a ‘warning’ to send Arunava Ghosh to jail. Pat came the reply. Senior advocate informed that he will appeal to the Division Bench.

A virtually unprecedented incident took place in the High Court on the day when Anubrata Mandal’s daughter Sukanya appeared and here is an excerpt from the brief verbal exchange between the senior counsel and the HC judge.

Arunava Ghosh said: You are giving orders outside the law. You are not obeying the law. In retort, Justice Ganguly said, "You went on a TV channel and said Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay does not know anything about law. You said this several times. I will issue a contempt of court order against you and the editor of the concerned TV channel and send both of you to jail."

Arunava Ghosh suggested that he would move the division bench in that case. "You give orders I will appeal to the division bench," he said. The Calcutta High Court premises was crowded since noon on Thursday. Especially the courtroom of Justice Abhijit Ganguly was overcrowded. Justice Abhijit Ganguly came to the bench by 3 o’clock and said, “There is nothing to do in today’s case because, in the context of the case in which this affidavit was given, it is not admissible.”

Only then did he allow video recording of the hearing. Like the Lok Sabha, the Supreme Court and High Court hearings are being prepared to put it in front of the public. The Supreme Court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is planning to telecast live hearings. In the meantime, the Calcutta High Court judge allowed the same.