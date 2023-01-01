Banda (UP): An unmarried couple was found hanging from a tree in Atarra area here on Sunday, police said. Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said Sushil Samdaria (22) and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in Lodhan Purwa village.

"They allegedly committed suicide following opposition from family members over their relationship," he said. Further action will be taken after getting the post-mortem report, the ASP said. (PTI)