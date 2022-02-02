New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao on Wednesday claimed that Arunachal youth Miram Taron, who was handed over to India by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on January 27, days after he went missing, was given electric shock and was beaten up by China's Peoples Liberation Army.

He urged the Centre to raise issues with the authorities concerned. "I have received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on January 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up and given electric shocks by the PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the government to raise this issue with authorities concerned," Gao told ANI.

He further added that this issue is not limited to Miram Taron. "We have dense jungles in border areas where intruding PLA troops abduct our people when they go hunting and collecting herbs. Such incidents will keep happening until we resolve the boundary," the BJP MP said.

"Until we settle the border issue, this type of action will keep happening, till then the PLA will keep doing the violence, give an electric shock, tomorrow they will also shoot. Therefore, there should be a flag meeting between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA. A settlement should come that this kind of thing should not happen in the future. The Indian Government, ITBP, Army should look into this matter," he added.

On reports of three more labourers getting kidnapped in the Longding district, he said "this is a very disturbed area, in this, I have also contacted the deputy commissioner of police. Which underground organization has kidnapped the three labourers, it will have to be seen. One worker was released but two others are still captive. I request the government of India to tackle the issue to get them released."

Also read: Exclusive: Subramanian Swamy claims Modi govt lying on China intrusion, says PM lacks courage

Earlier In January, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao had claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. He further claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth from where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh." In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

ANI