Malkangiri: The number of patients, who died due to the outbreak of mysterious disease at Haladikunda village under Temrupalli panchayat of Mathili block, increased to six after the death of one Masa Madkami in the village. After complaining of fever and swelling of his hands and legs, Madkami breathed his last while shifting to a hospital.

Mathili Community Health Centre Dr Amiya Kumar Swain confirmed six deaths while the villagers were alleging 11 deaths in the last 10 days. On Friday, a special team reached the village and investigated the situation, said the doctor. However, 15 people have been advised to go to the hospital while four critically ill have already been admitted to the hospital. According to sources, a mysterious disease has been reportedly claiming many lives in the district. Affected patients were complaining of sudden swelling of hands and legs following high fever leading to death in three to four days.