Mumbai: A threat call to blow up the famous Lalit Hotel was received at the hotel reception at around 6 am on Monday. The unknown caller threatened to blow up the entire hotel situated in suburban Andheri. A case has been registered by the police against an unknown person and further investigation is underway.

According to the Mumbai police, an unknown person called the hotel and said that bombs were planted at four places in the hotel. The unidentified caller even demanded Rs 5 crore defuse the bombs. A case under 336, 507 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been registered at Sahar Police Station in this regard.

This is not the first time a threat call has been made. Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family were threatened over the phone. Similarly, Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening call from Pakistan and was informed that the 26/11-like attack in Mumbai. Since there have been many such threat calls in Mumbai in a month, hence, the police have become vigilant.