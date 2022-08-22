New Delhi: Scores of farmers protested for their demands by organizing Mahapanchayat at the NASC complex in Pusa, New Delhi on Monday. The Kisan Mahapanchayat was called by the United Kisan Morcha (apolitical). The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022.

United Kisan Morcha opposes MSP at Jantar Mantar

Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Shiv Kumar Sharma-led United Kisan Morcha demanded that government should enact a law for compulsory procurement on MSP, justice for those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, compensation to the families of all the farmers who died during the farmers' agitation, and return of all the cases registered during the farmers' movement.

Apart from this, the farmers are also protesting against the central government's assurances that were never fulfilled. Before the committee meeting started, Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, leader of the Indian Farmers Association and member of the committee, told ETV Bharat that MSP is the main issue of the committee, but apart from this, natural farming, organic farming, and other issues are also on the agenda.

"Farmers have many problems and their opposition to them has its place. Agricultural marketing, the method of working out the cost price, are also important topics," said Kumar. At the same time, many prominent leaders of the United Kisan Morcha attended the discussion. In this way, both the factions of the United Kisan Morcha and the committee constituted by the Central Government on MSP are meeting at three different places in the capital of the country on Monday.