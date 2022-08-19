Thiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): A unique wedding card is making rounds on the Internet after a couple printed their wedding invitation on a tablet strip. The groom is a pharmacist and the bride is a nurse who has invited the guests to their wedding through the unique wedding card.

The unique wedding card says that Ezhilarasan from Tiruvannamalai district and Vasantakumari from Genji in Villupuram district are going to get married on 5th of September. The wedding card printed on the tablet strip conveys the date, address, and all the required information. It has grabbed a lot of attention.