Saran: People witnessed a unique marriage ceremony in Bihar's Chhapra as a 70-year-old man came after 42 years to complete his bride's 'donga,' a ritual in which the bride has to leave her maternal home to her husband's house for the second time. Rajkumar Singh, a septuagenarian from Aamdadhi village Chapra of Ekma block of Chapra district, arrived at the house of his wife along with his seven daughters and a son on a chariot as the hundreds of villagers thronged the scene to witness the unique marriage ceremony.

Unique wedding ceremony of septuagenarian in Bihar's Saran

The procession was taken out in a royal style with an elephant, horse, camel, band party, DJ, and orchestra as part of the ritual. The elderly couple was very happy with this marriage event. Singh married 42 years ago on May 5 but was yet to complete the donga ritual. Singh runs a flour mill in his village. His daughters and son, who are doing government jobs insisted that Singh complete the ritual.

Singh had to bow down to their request and as a bridegroom went out with the procession to bring his wife home again. The wife also liked the idea. Singh's “second” marriage remains a topic of discussion in the entire area.