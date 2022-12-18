Hyderabad: Messi fans across the globe will be glued to the television screen on Sunday when Argentina spearheaded by the celebrity striker will take on the defending champion France in the World Cup Final at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

However, some are prepared to go the extra mile to show their love and admiration for their beloved Messi. Now a vlogger from Lakshwadeep has come up with a unique idea. Earlier he had promised to set up a large cut out of Messi under the sea if Argentina reaches the final.

He kept his word and recently along with a few of his friends hopped onto a boat heading out to the sea with a large cutout of Messi. After some time they put on scuba gear and jumped into the water with the cutout.

The video posted on his Instagram account shows them diving with the cutout and then setting it up a coral reef as a swarm of fish swims around them. "I have kept my word, I said that if Argentina reach the final, Messi's cut out will be put under the sea, did you see us standing between coral locks and colorful fish," the vlogger stated in his Instagram post.