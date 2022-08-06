Siwan (Bihar): An unmanned railway level-crossing on the Siwan-Mashrak rail section at Ragarganj Dhala in Bihar raises many eyebrows- the way it is being operated. When a train approaches the railway crossing, the pilot of the loco gets down to close the gate.

This unique level-crossing received people's attention when someone uploaded a video of the incident on social media. Local people staying close to the unmanned level-crossing said that this has been going on for the past several years. Sometimes loco pilot or railway staffer forgets to open the gate of the level crossing after the passage of the train through the crossing.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Varanasi rail division, Ashok Kumar, said this method is called a 'single train system'. "Whatever is done it is done as per the rulebook. It has been mentioned in our railway manual that the train will be stopped to close the gate of the level crossing by the railway staffer or loco pilot operating the train."

On the other hand, Upendra Singh, senior section engineer of North-Eastern railway, Gorakhpur, said, "We didn't have a crossing station on the Maharajganj—Mashrak rail section. That's why such problems are being faced. But the issue will be resolved soon."