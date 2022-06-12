Kasaragod (Kerala): Can you imagine everyone in a family sharing the same birthdate? If you think it is impossible, this family from Kerala will prove you wrong. Aneesh Kumar, his wife Ajitha, their daughter Aradhya, and son Agnay, all celebrate their birthday on May 25.

Aneesh, a native of Padiyottumchal near the Kannur-Kasaragod border, was in for a pleasant surprise when he came to know that Ajitha's birthdate is the same as his when they got married. Aneesh, who has worked in the Gulf, was born on May 25, 1980. His wife Ajitha, born on May 25, 1987, is a staff nurse at a private hospital. When their first daughter was born on the same date in 2012, they were overjoyed. "It was never planned. When she was born on the same date as ours, we were enthralled," Aneesh told ETV Bharat.

But the couple was in for a bigger surprise when their son was also born on the same date in 2019. "It is like a great gift. We still do not know how all this happened. Many would think that it could have been planned but it was not," Aneesh said adding that both the children were born through normal delivery and not C-section as some may think. By this time, the readers must have also realised that the family does not share only the birthdate but also the first letter of the names.