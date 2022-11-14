Kaimur: Indians are known for their obsession with weddings that ooze pomp and extravagance. In Bihar, some residents in Kaimur district have added style to it by using a car modified into the shape of a helicopter to carry the bride and groom in procession. This became an instant hit with the visitors and local public.

The chopper-shaped WagonR car used in the marriage function is a product of eight months of hard work and was engineered by local residents of Mohania town in the Kaimur district. The car is fitted with overtop blades that are shorted when compared to the ones atop a helicopter. The car is now called "Dulhan chali sasural" (Bride leaves for her in-laws' house), implying fully how it is manufactured to capture the pomp and sentiment attached to the Indian weddings when a bride would have to leave parents' home to join the groom's family for the rest of her life.

The unique car has become the talking point in not just Kaimur but its neighbouring districts as well. Orders kept pouring in from nearby districts like Rohats, Bhojpur and Buxar. Amarnath Kumar Gupta of Mumbai took special interest, saw it as a good investment, bought this car at Rs 7 lakh and renting it out at Rs 7 thousand a day. Gupta announced that booking will start from November 25th and for orders from other districts, interested parties need to pay extra charges.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, a resident of the same Kaimur district, also owns a similar car and lends it for weddings. He said that people have started ordering in advance. The modified marriage car has become the highlight of weddings and its demand is gaining a lot of traction.