Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): An mango orchard located on Ambikapur-Deviganj Road, owned by Shankar Gupta, has become a center of attraction for producing cucumber-flavored mango. It tastes bland and more like salad eating. This variety of mango is eaten in its raw form. Otherwise, once ripened, the fruit is invaded by insects.

ETV Bharat team went to the mango plantation to get a first-hand feel of this mango variety. "After eating this mango variety, it was found tasteless. The fruit was found a bit tart. The orchard owner said it grows small in size. These species of mangoes are eaten in their raw form. Once ripened, it becomes unpalatable."

Shedding light on this variety of mango, horticulture scientist Sandip Sharma said, the species of mango is called Rani Ramanna and we have at least 100 varieties of mangoes that are grown. But the Rani Ramanna variety is eaten in its raw form. It is also called Nariyal (coconut) mango.