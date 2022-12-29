New Delhi: Emphasising on making Union Territories a role model for the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that if the potential of Union Territories is fully harnessed, India will be able to achieve the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world.

“All Union Territories should come together and work synergistically on a common platform to achieve the national objectives and vision and take the country forward in the journey of development,” said Shah while addressing a Conference on Union Territories organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

Shah also directed the Union Territories to prepare their vision for 2047. “Union Territories should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of “vocal for local” and “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” while striving to become a hub of tourism, development and welfare,” he said.

Shah said that Union Territories are small in geographical size and have a relatively simple administrative setup, therefore they are "ideal prototypes" to experiment with pilot programmes. “These experiments can be tested on a small scale in the Union Territories and then replicated in larger regions and States,” he said.

He said that the focus should be on cooperatives, especially in the fisheries sector, for development and public participation. “At the same time, Union Territories should focus on increasing their manufacturing sector to reduce their dependence on external resources so as to reduce the loss of revenue in the process. Tourist circuits should be developed in the country to attract more tourists and reduce the cost of transportation etc,” Shah said.

Shah said that "in this Amrit Kaal", all Indians should take a pledge to transform India into "Best India”. "It is an overall vision year for the year 2047 when India will complete 100 years of Independence," he said. All Union Territories have been given a roadmap for 2047 and an action plan for the next 5 years and the goals set for the next 5 years to be achieved.

An annual plan should be drawn up. The implementation and progress of these action plans should also be monitored and reviewed regularly and rigorously to derive maximum benefits. The Home Minister said that development should reach the grassroots level, the indicator of development cannot be measured only by the rising figures of GDP, but it can be measured only by the positive impact it has on the remotest and most deprived people of the society.

The Union Territories should be guided by these five principles: creation of safe and secure Union Territories; achieving saturation in flagship schemes; Minimum Government, Maximum Governance; zero tolerance towards corruption; and develop best practices for the overall development of the Union Territories, he said.

Shah said that primary education is an important medium to ensure that the future generations of the country imbibe these five principles. “The Union Territories, especially Puducherry, should take the lead in documenting the lessons of his life and spreading awareness about them,” he said.

Shah called upon all Union Territories to exchange best practices while stressing on safe Union Territories, completion of flagship schemes, minimum government and maximum governance and zero tolerance against corruption. He said that Union Territories should become models of self-reliance and every Union Territory should be proud of its heritage. The Home Minister also said that immense tourism potential will be developed in Union Territories.

The conference provided an opportunity for cross-learning and knowledge sharing between Union Territories and other stakeholders, as well as a platform for Union Territories to voice their aspirations, achievements, local priorities, and unique challenges.

The conference was attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Cabinet Secretary, the Union Home Secretary, the Chief Secretaries and Advisor to the Administrator and other officers of the Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior officers from the concerned Central Ministries.