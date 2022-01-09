Agartala: Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, today flagged off the Jan Shatabdi Express connecting Tripura and Manipur in a virtual event. The train would ply between Badharghat railway station in Agartala and Jiribam railway station of Manipur three times in a week. Vaishnaw said that this express not only connects these two states but would also help to strengthen the historical relationship of both states.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the central government is working since they formed in the center for the development and for the solution of connectivity of Northeast region and across India. The country wasted 60-70 years for some people who wanted to talk about problems and blame others,” he said.

The Jan Shatabdi Express will take six hours to reach Jiribam from Agartala. It has five stoppages including at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, and New Arunachal stations before reaching Jiribam.

Addressing the inaugural event today, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the Prime Minister has connected both the states again with the railway. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said this project will not only connect these two states but will also connect entire Northeast India. Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Mimi Majumdar and others joined the inaugural event held in Tripura.