New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off two new trains today afternoon in a bid to strengthen the rail Connectivity in North-East states.

According to the Ministry of Railway, the two trains (Train No. 12097 Agartala-Jiribam Janshatabdi Express and Train No.12098 Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express) will be flagged off at 2 pm today.

''Hon'ble MR Shri @Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag-off Train No.12097 Agartala-Jiribam Janshatabdi Express & Train No.12098 Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express today at 2 pm'', the Ministry tweeted.

On 6 January, Vaishnaw had inaugurated the development projects at Gomti Nagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said that the government's vision was to "transform" Indian Railways by enhancing services for the passengers.

"It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Railways is the unit of transformation for the country. The redevelopment work of the Gomti Nagar railway station is in progress. The facilities for the passengers will be enhanced. Our vision is to transform Indian Railways by enhancing services for passengers," he said.